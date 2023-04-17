Monday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders face off in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are the favorite, with -165 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Islanders, who have +140 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2

ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-165) Islanders (+140) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have put together a 47-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina has gone 34-15 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (69.4% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 242 (22nd) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 217 (5th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 34 (32nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (2nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina's past 10 contests have not hit the over once.

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 1.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.