The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena Wednesday to play the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have -120 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+100).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey's games this season have had over 5.5 goals 59 of 89 times.

The Hurricanes have won 60.9% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-9).

The Devils have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

Carolina is 14-9 (victorious in 60.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

New Jersey has a record of 4-3 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-111)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.10 2.60

