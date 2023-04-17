The Carolina Hurricanes are set for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. Bookmakers list the Devils as the underdog in this matchup, with +100 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-120).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 41 of 88 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Hurricanes are 14-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Devils have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Carolina has put together a 14-9 record (winning 60.9% of its games).

New Jersey has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +100 or longer, and is 4-3 in those contests.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-111)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.10 2.60

