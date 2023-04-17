The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Monday, April 17, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.

Tune in to ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2 to watch the Hurricanes and the Islanders take the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR 10/28/2022 Hurricanes Islanders 6-2 NYI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 25 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders concede 2.6 goals per game (217 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

With 242 goals (3.0 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players