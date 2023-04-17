How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Monday, April 17, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.
Tune in to ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2 to watch the Hurricanes and the Islanders take the ice.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|1/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
|12/10/2022
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|3-0 CAR
|10/28/2022
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|6-2 NYI
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 25 goals over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders concede 2.6 goals per game (217 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- With 242 goals (3.0 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
