Eli White Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Eli White -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Eli White At The Plate (2022)
- White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- In 34.0% of his games last year (16 of 47), White got a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He went yard in 6.4% of his games in 2022 (three of 47), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- White drove in a run in 12.8% of his 47 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.4% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home plate safely in 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.176
|.300
|OBP
|.246
|.278
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|8
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- The Padres will look to Weathers (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
