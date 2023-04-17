When the Atlanta Braves (12-4) and San Diego Padres (8-9) meet in the series opener at PETCO Park on Monday, April 17, Max Fried will get the call for the Braves, while the Padres will send Ryan Weathers to the hill. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (0-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Weathers - SD (1-0, 2.70 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 14 games this season and won 10 (71.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 7-2 (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Padres have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Padres have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Padres have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

