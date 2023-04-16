On Sunday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta in OBP (.481) and total hits (12) this season.

He ranks 49th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 12 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 50.0% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

