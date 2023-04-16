The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is batting .317 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (46.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (26.7%), homering in 7% of his plate appearances.
  • Olson has driven home a run in nine games this season (60.0%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (75.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.347 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 75th among qualifying pitchers this season.
