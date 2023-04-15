2023 RBC Heritage Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Jimmy Walker currently leads the way (-12, +1200 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 RBC Heritage .
Want to place a bet on the RBC Heritage? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
RBC Heritage Third Round Information
- Start Time: 7:50 AM ET
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,213 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
RBC Heritage Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +360
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|15th
|Round 2
|65
|-6
|6
|2
|2nd
Click here to bet on Scheffler at the RBC Heritage with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +650
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|11th
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|6
|3
|9th
Click here to bet on Schauffele with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +750
Cantlay Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|5
|3
|29th
|Round 2
|65
|-6
|6
|2
|2nd
Want to place a bet on Cantlay in the RBC Heritage? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +900
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|60th
Think Hovland can win the RBC Heritage? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Jimmy Walker
- Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-12)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Walker Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|2nd
Click here to bet on Walker at the RBC Heritage with BetMGM Sportsbook!
RBC Heritage Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Justin Rose
|2nd (-9)
|+1200
|Jordan Spieth
|10th (-7)
|+1400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|5th (-8)
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|18th (-6)
|+1600
|Rickie Fowler
|10th (-7)
|+3000
|Aaron Rai
|5th (-8)
|+3300
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|18th (-6)
|+3300
|Matt Kuchar
|10th (-7)
|+3300
|Justin Thomas
|23rd (-5)
|+5000
|Taylor Moore
|10th (-7)
|+6000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.