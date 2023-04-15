The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, will be in action at 6:00 PM on Saturday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 117-113 win over the Magic (his last game) Mitchell produced 43 points and four assists.

Below, we dig into Mitchell's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.3 31.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.4 2.7 PRA 39.5 37 39.5 PR -- 32.6 36.8 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.2



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Knicks

Mitchell has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.0 per game, which account for 20.1% and 19.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 25.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

The Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have allowed 25.1 per contest, 13th in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 40 42 4 5 6 1 0 1/24/2023 38 24 8 8 6 1 4 12/4/2022 40 23 4 5 2 1 0 10/30/2022 37 38 3 12 8 2 1

