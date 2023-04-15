Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 21 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks third in MLB, slugging .460.

The Braves' .272 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (73 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves are second in baseball with a .352 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.333).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Elder is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Elder is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Padres L 10-2 Home Dylan Dodd Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Bryce Elder Graham Ashcraft 4/11/2023 Reds W 7-6 Home Kyle Wright Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals W 10-3 Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals - Away Bryce Elder Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Wright Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres - Away Spencer Strider Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres - Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres - Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown

