76ers vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 117 - Nets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets' .524 mark (43-39-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Philadelphia (9-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Brooklyn (4-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (80%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-24, while the 76ers are 41-15 as moneyline favorites.
76ers Performance Insights
- Philadelphia has been carried by its defense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 110.9 points per game. It ranks 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per contest).
- The 76ers are dishing out 25.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- With a 38.7% three-point percentage this season, the 76ers are best in the NBA. They rank 11th in the league by making 12.6 threes per contest.
- Philadelphia is attempting 51.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 61.1% of the shots it has taken (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 threes per contest, which are 38.9% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).
Nets Performance Insights
- With 113.4 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA offensively and eighth on defense.
- At 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.
- Brooklyn takes 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.
