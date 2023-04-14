Sam Hilliard -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is hitting .333 with three doubles and three walks.

Hilliard has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

Hilliard has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

