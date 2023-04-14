Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has two home runs and two walks while batting .231.
- Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Albies has had a base hit in 11 of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 13 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Albies has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 13 games so far this season.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Royals rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will look to Singer (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
