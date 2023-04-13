The Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Florida Panthers (42-31-8) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS

ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-120) Hurricanes (+100) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won four (40.0%).

This season Carolina has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this outing implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 284 (4th) Goals 256 (18th) 266 (20th) Goals Allowed 206 (2nd) 63 (6th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has hit the over just once in its last 10 contests.

Over their past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 2.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3.

The Hurricanes have scored 256 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in the league.

The Hurricanes have conceded 2.5 goals per game, 206 total, the second-fewest among league teams.

They have a +50 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.

