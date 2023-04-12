Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .214 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- In three of nine games this year (33.3%), Murphy has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In three games this year, Murphy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Greene (0-0) pitches for the Reds to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
