On Wednesday, Sam Hilliard (coming off going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is batting .368 with three doubles and two walks.

In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Hilliard has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.

Hilliard has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings