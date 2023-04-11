Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 116 - Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (228)
- The Hawks' .427 ATS win percentage (35-45-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 7-4 against the spread compared to the 5-17-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 5-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (56.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 12-22, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with just 109.5 points per contest.
- So far this season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, putting up 23.8 per game.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in league).
- This season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% threes (30.5% of the team's baskets).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).
- The Hawks are 18th in the league in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Hawks make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 21st, respectively, in the league.
- Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.
