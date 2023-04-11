Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (7-4) against the Cincinnati Reds (4-5) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on April 11.

The Atlanta Braves will give the ball to Kyle Wright and the Reds will turn to Luis Cessa.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have won five of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 51 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule