Eli White Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eli White -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eli White? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eli White At The Plate (2022)
- White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- White reached base via a hit in 16 of 47 games last season (34.0%), including multiple hits in 8.5% of those games (four of them).
- In three of 47 games last year, he hit a home run (6.4%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- White picked up an RBI in six of 47 games last season (12.8%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.4%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He crossed home plate safely in 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.176
|.300
|OBP
|.246
|.278
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|8
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.