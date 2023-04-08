On Saturday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .313 with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

In five of eight games this year (62.5%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

In eight games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this season (50.0%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (37.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

