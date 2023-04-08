The Carolina Hurricanes (50-19-9) and Buffalo Sabres (38-32-7) play at KeyBank Center on Saturday, April 8 at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO. The Hurricanes fell to the Nashville Predators 3-0 in their last game, while the Sabres are coming off a 7-6 shootout victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-165) Sabres (+140) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 67.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (46-22).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Carolina has a 33-13 record (winning 71.7% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 247 (18th) Goals 276 (5th) 198 (2nd) Goals Allowed 281 (24th) 49 (18th) Power Play Goals 61 (6th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 58 (25th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over twice.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 2.0 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 247 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league competition, allowing 198 goals to rank second.

With a +49 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.

