Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on April 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .433, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .630.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
  • In 83.3% of his games this year (five of six), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (66.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Acuna has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender eight total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Padres are sending Snell (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.