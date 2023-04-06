The Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Nashville Predators (39-30-8) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Thursday, April 6 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-3-1 in the past 10 contests, putting up 27 total goals (four power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.7%). They have allowed 23 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-195)

Hurricanes (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-0.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 13-9-22 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 50-18-9.

Carolina is 21-4-6 (48 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has finished 4-6-3 in the 13 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 11 points).

The Hurricanes are 44-4-5 in the 53 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 93 points).

In the 21 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 38 points after finishing 19-2-0.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 41-16-4 (86 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 7-2-3 to register 17 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 16th 3.21 Goals Scored 2.74 26th 2nd 2.53 Goals Allowed 2.92 12th 3rd 35 Shots 29.7 24th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 18th 20.5% Power Play % 18.5% 26th 2nd 83.8% Penalty Kill % 81.3% 11th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.