When the (3-3) square off against the (5-1) at Truist Park on Thursday, April 6 at 7:20 PM ET, Blake Snell will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 9).

The Braves are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Padres (+140). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Snell - SD (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won three of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Braves have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.

Oddsmakers have given the Padres the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +140 moneyline listed for this contest.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 1.5 (-110) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Austin Riley 1.5 (-111) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (-128) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

