On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)

d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

In 67.6% of his games last season (75 of 111), d'Arnaud had a base hit, and in 31 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 16.2% of his games last year (18 of 111), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.1% of his 111 games a year ago, d'Arnaud picked up an RBI (39 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (12.6%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.

He scored a run in 45.0% of his 111 games last season, with two or more runs in 8.1% of those games (nine).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 51 .268 AVG .268 .329 OBP .310 .455 SLG .490 22 XBH 22 7 HR 11 29 RBI 31 49/12 K/BB 41/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 58 GP 53 40 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 14 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (32.1%) 26 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (45.3%) 7 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.8%) 21 (36.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (34.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)