After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)

Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Arcia had a hit 38 times last season in 72 games (52.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 10 of 72 games last year, he hit a home run (13.9%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Arcia drove in a run in 29.2% of his 72 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.5% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 30.6% of his games last year (22 of 72), he touched home plate at least one time, and in four (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 32 .239 AVG .250 .306 OBP .327 .376 SLG .460 7 XBH 11 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 26/10 K/BB 25/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 37 18 (51.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (54.1%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%) 9 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (35.1%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (16.2%) 11 (31.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (27.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)