Matt Olson -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Cardinals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

  • Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 93rd, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Olson reached base via a hit in 103 of 166 games last season (62.0%), including multiple hits in 23.5% of those games (39 of them).
  • Including the 166 games he played in last season, he homered in 34 of them (20.5%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 38.6% of his games a season ago (64 of 166), Olson drove home a run. In 28 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 12 contests.
  • In 75 of 166 games last season (45.2%) he touched home plate, and in 15 of those games (9.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
81 GP 80
.230 AVG .250
.334 OBP .327
.459 SLG .494
36 XBH 42
16 HR 18
47 RBI 56
101/45 K/BB 69/36
0 SB 0
Home Away
83 GP 83
49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%)
20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%)
16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%)
33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.