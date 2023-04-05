Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)
- Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
- Ozuna reached base via a hit in 78 of 127 games last season (61.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).
- Including the 127 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 20 of them (15.7%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.1% of his games a season ago (37 of 127), Ozuna picked up an RBI. In 16 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 35.4% of his games last season (45 of 127), he scored at least a run, and in nine (7.1%) he scored more than once.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.222
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.273
|.417
|SLG
|.408
|23
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|29
|56/16
|K/BB
|66/15
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|38 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (63.5%)
|10 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|21 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (38.1%)
|9 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (17.5%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
