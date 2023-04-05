Bryce Elder will aim to shut down Nolan Arenado and company when the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves ranked second in Major League Baseball with 243 home runs.

No MLB team had a better slugging percentage than the Braves (.443) last season.

Atlanta had a team batting average of .253 last season, which ranked seventh among MLB teams.

Atlanta was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 789 total runs last season.

The Braves were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .317.

Atlanta struck out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

The Braves pitched to a 3.45 last season, which ranked fifth in baseball.

Atlanta pitchers had a 1.190 WHIP last season, seventh-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the 23-year-old righty pitched was on Monday, Oct. 3, throwing five innings as the starter against the Miami Marlins.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Max Fried Patrick Corbin 4/1/2023 Nationals W 7-1 Away Spencer Strider Josiah Gray 4/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 4/3/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Jake Woodford 4/4/2023 Cardinals W 4-1 Away Dylan Dodd Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Bryce Elder Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres - Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres - Home - Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres - Home - Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres - Home - Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds - Home - Luis Cessa

