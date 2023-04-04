The Ottawa Senators (37-34-6) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.

The Hurricanes' offense has totaled 26 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 26 goals. A total of 22 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in three power-play goals (13.6%). They are 5-4-1 in those contests.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Senators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-260)

Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.2)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 12-9-21 in overtime games as part of a 49-18-9 overall record.

Carolina is 20-4-6 (46 points) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has taken 11 points from the 13 games this season when it scored two goals (4-6-3 record).

The Hurricanes are 43-4-5 in the 52 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 91 points).

In the 20 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 36 points after finishing 18-2-0.

In the 60 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 40-16-4 (84 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 7-2-3 (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 16th 3.21 Goals Scored 3.14 19th 2nd 2.54 Goals Allowed 3.25 19th 3rd 34.9 Shots 33.2 8th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 19th 20th 20.5% Power Play % 24.4% 6th 2nd 84% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 10th

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2

ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

