The Toronto Raptors (39-39) face the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) on April 4, 2023.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 14-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 49.1% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

The Hornets score only 0.5 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (111.7).

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Charlotte is 21-20.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (109.5) than on the road (112.8), but also give up fewer at home (116.2) than on the road (118.8).

Charlotte is allowing fewer points at home (116.2 per game) than on the road (118.8).

The Hornets pick up 0.2 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (25.1).

Hornets Injuries