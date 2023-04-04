The Charlotte Hornets (26-53), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Spectrum Center, face the Toronto Raptors (39-39). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Hornets Moneyline
DraftKings Raptors (-14.5) 222.5 -975 +675 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Raptors (-14.5) 223.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Raptors (-14.5) 222.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Raptors (-14.5) - -1300 +850 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

  • The Raptors average 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 111.7 per outing (fifth in the NBA). They have a +108 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.
  • The Hornets are being outscored by 6.3 points per game, with a -500 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.2 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 117.5 per outing (22nd in league).
  • These two teams average a combined 224.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams put up 229.2 combined points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Toronto has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
  • Charlotte is 34-43-2 ATS this season.

Hornets and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Hornets - - -
Raptors +30000 +9000 +120

