Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)
- Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 60th and he was 23rd in slugging.
- Olson got a hit in 62.0% of his 166 games last season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games last season (166 in all), going deep in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Olson drove in a run in 64 of 166 games last year (38.6%), with two or more RBIz in 28 of those contests (16.9%).
- In 75 of 166 games last year (45.2%) he scored, and in 15 of those games (9.0%) he scored more than once.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.230
|AVG
|.250
|.334
|OBP
|.327
|.459
|SLG
|.494
|36
|XBH
|42
|16
|HR
|18
|47
|RBI
|56
|101/45
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|49 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|20 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|38 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|16 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|18 (21.7%)
|33 (39.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (37.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Woodford will start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In 27 games last season he finished with a 4-0 record and had a 2.23 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP.
