Hurricanes vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-9, riding a three-game losing streak) visit the Montreal Canadiens (30-40-6) at Bell Centre. The game on Saturday, April 1 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-265)
|Canadiens (+225)
|6.5
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 43-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter, Carolina has gone 9-5 (winning 64.3%).
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 72.6% in this matchup.
- In 32 of 74 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|239 (18th)
|Goals
|214 (26th)
|192 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|279 (29th)
|47 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (26th)
|38 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|68 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina went over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 1.7 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 239 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 192 goals to rank second.
- With a +47 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
