The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets Stats Insights

Charlotte has compiled a 17-15 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Hornets' 111.5 points per game are only one fewer point than the 112.5 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Charlotte is 19-17.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Hornets are averaging fewer points at home (110 per game) than on the road (112.8). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (115.7) than on the road (118.8).

Charlotte is giving up fewer points at home (115.7 per game) than away (118.8).

This year the Hornets are picking up more assists at home (25.2 per game) than on the road (25.1).

Hornets Injuries