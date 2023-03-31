Hornets vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - March 31
The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) have six players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (36-40) at Spectrum Center on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Hornets are coming off of a 137-134 win over the Thunder in their last outing on Tuesday. P.J. Washington's team-high 43 points paced the Hornets in the victory.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|SF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|20.3
|5.2
|1.1
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Questionable
|Toe
|8.8
|3.1
|4.8
|Terry Rozier
|PG
|Out
|Foot
|21.1
|4.1
|5.1
|Gordon Hayward
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|14.7
|4.3
|4.1
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5
|3.4
|1.6
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|23.3
|6.4
|8.4
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Andre Drummond: Questionable (Personal), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Foot), Javonte Green: Questionable (Knee)
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets' 111.5 points per game are only one fewer point than the 112.5 the Bulls give up.
- Charlotte is 19-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
- The Hornets have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, generating 109.3 points per contest, 2.2 fewer points their than season average of 111.5.
- Charlotte knocks down 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (26th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4.
- The Hornets rank 25th in the league averaging 109.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 21st, allowing 113.8 points per 100 possessions.
Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-9.5
|224
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.