Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) are heavy underdogs (+10) for an attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hornets vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 116 - Hornets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Bulls (39-37-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.3% of the time, 7.1% more often than the Hornets (34-40-3) this year.
- Chicago's games have gone over the total 43.4% of the time this season (33 out of 76), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (33 out of 77).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 18-14, a better record than the Hornets have recorded (18-43) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hornets Performance Insights
- Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (111.5 per game) and 22nd in points allowed (117.3).
- At 25.2 assists per game, the Hornets are 15th in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Hornets are fifth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%).
- Charlotte takes 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.7% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 64.3% of its shots, with 74.3% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.