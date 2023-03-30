2023 Valero Texas Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Tyrrell Hatton (+1200 favorite) headlines the field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open ($8.9M purse), taking place at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.
Valero Texas Open First Round Information
- Start Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,438 yards
- TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel
Valero Texas Open Best Odds to Win
Tyrrell Hatton
- Tee Time: 2:09 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Hatton Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2nd
|-12
|5
|72-71-68-65
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4th
|-7
|2
|71-72-66-72
|The Genesis Invitational
|40th
|-2
|15
|70-71-70-71
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 1:58 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Fowler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13th
|-7
|10
|72-70-68-71
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31st
|-1
|8
|68-73-73-73
|The Genesis Invitational
|20th
|-5
|12
|68-75-69-67
Si Woo Kim
- Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Kim Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27th
|-5
|12
|69-74-68-72
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39th
|+1
|10
|71-74-74-70
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|+5
|-
|76-71
Corey Conners
- Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Conners Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|+6
|-
|75-75
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21st
|-3
|6
|72-66-75-72
|The Genesis Invitational
|61st
|+3
|20
|71-72-75-69
Chris Kirk
- Tee Time: 2:09 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2500
Kirk Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|+4
|-
|73-75
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39th
|+1
|10
|67-75-74-73
|The Honda Classic
|1st
|-14
|0
|69-62-66-69
Valero Texas Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2500
|Matt Kuchar
|+2800
|Davis Riley
|+2800
|J.J. Spaun
|+3300
|Matt Wallace
|+4000
|Ryan Fox
|+4000
|Cameron Davis
|+4000
|Alexander Noren
|+4000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+4500
|Brendon Todd
|+4500
