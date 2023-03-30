Braves Injury List Today - April 7
The Atlanta Braves (6-1) currently have seven players on the injured list. Next up for the Braves is a matchup versus the San Diego Padres (3-4) on Friday, April 7 at Truist Park, with the first pitch being thrown at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Michael Harris II
|Day-to-day
|Back
|.217 / .280 / .261, 0 HR, 1 RBI
|Collin McHugh
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|0-0, 2.45 ERA, 4.9 K/9
|Max Fried
|15 Day Injury List
|Left Hamstring
|0-0, 2.7 ERA, 5.4 K/9
|Tyler Matzek
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Kolby Allard
|60 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|-
|Raisel Iglesias
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Kyle Wright
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Huascar Ynoa
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
Braves Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Braves
|-125
|+105
|ATL -1.5
|9.5
Braves vs. Padres Player Performance - April 6
Their last time out on Thursday, the Braves took down the Padres 7-6, outhitting San Diego 13-7.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Spencer Strider
|SP
|5 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 9 K, 3 BB
|Orlando Arcia
|SS
|3-for-4, BB, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
|Matt Olson
|1B
|2-for-4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI
|Sean Murphy
|C
|2-for-3, 2 BB, 2B
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|RF
|1-for-4, BB, 2B
|Kevin Pillar
|CF
|1-for-3, BB, RBI
