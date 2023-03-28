The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) after winning five straight home games. The Thunder are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Hornets vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 121 - Hornets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9)

Thunder (- 9) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Thunder have had more success against the spread than the Hornets this season, recording an ATS record of 45-29-1, as opposed to the 33-40-3 record of the Hornets.

Oklahoma City (2-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9 points or more this season (66.7%) than Charlotte (12-8-1) does as a 9+-point underdog (57.1%).

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the total 42.1% of the time this season (32 out of 76). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (40 out of 75).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 14-10, while the Hornets are 17-43 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the league (111.1 points per game). On defense, it is 22nd (117.1 points allowed per game).

This season the Hornets are ranked 17th in the NBA in assists at 25 per game.

In 2022-23 the Hornets are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

In 2022-23, Charlotte has attempted 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.7% of Charlotte's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 74.3% have been 2-pointers.

