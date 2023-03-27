As part of today's March Madness action, No. 2 Maryland and No. 1 South Carolina go head to head in one of the day's two Elite Eight contests. For more info on game times and details on how to watch upcoming Women's NCAA Tournament games, check out the rest of this article.

Elite Eight Odds and How to Watch

No. 2 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
  • Location: Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch Maryland vs South Carolina

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch Ohio State vs Virginia Tech

