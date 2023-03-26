The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) will attempt to stop a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center as big, 10-point favorites. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Mavericks 116 - Hornets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Mavericks

  • Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10)
  • Pick OU: Under (228.5)
  • The Hornets have a 32-40-3 ATS record this season compared to the 27-43-4 mark of the Mavericks.
  • Dallas (2-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10 points or more this season (28.6%) than Charlotte (9-5-1) does as a 10+-point underdog (60%).
  • When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Dallas does it better (52.7% of the time) than Charlotte (42.7%).
  • The Mavericks have a .604 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-19) this season, better than the .271 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (16-43).

Hornets Performance Insights

  • On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the NBA (111.2 points per game). Defensively, it is 22nd (117.3 points conceded per game).
  • The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.
  • Beyond the arc, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.
  • Charlotte takes 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of Charlotte's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.4% are 2-pointers.

