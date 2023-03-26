A pair of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes (second at 47-16-8) and the Boston Bruins (first at 56-11-5), square off on Sunday, March 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN.

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN

ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-110) Bruins (-110) 6

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have compiled a 43-18 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has a 43-18 record (winning 70.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 35 of 71 games this season.

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 234 (14th) Goals 269 (2nd) 182 (2nd) Goals Allowed 151 (1st) 47 (18th) Power Play Goals 54 (8th) 36 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (1st)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over four times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 234 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 182 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +52.

