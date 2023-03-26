The leaders in the Eastern Conference will battle when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8) host the first-place Boston Bruins (56-11-5) on Sunday, March 26 at PNC Arena.

The Bruins' game against the Hurricanes will air on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/29/2023 Hurricanes Bruins 4-1 CAR 11/25/2022 Bruins Hurricanes 3-2 (F/OT) BOS

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 182 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Hurricanes' 234 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 71 27 40 67 56 37 45.8% Sebastian Aho 64 32 30 62 52 52 51.7% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Brent Burns 71 13 40 53 46 47 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 64 12 25 37 50 27 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins' total of 151 goals given up (only 2.1 per game) is the lowest in the NHL.

With 269 goals (3.7 per game), the Bruins have the league's second-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players