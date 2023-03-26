The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -9.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 41 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 228.5 points.

Charlotte's games this season have had an average of 228.4 points, 0.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Charlotte is 35-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (27.1%) in those contests.

This season, Charlotte has won six of its 15 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +350 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 35 47.3% 113.8 225 113.5 230.8 224.3 Hornets 41 54.7% 111.2 225 117.3 230.8 229.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Hornets' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .389 (14-22-0). Away, it is .538 (21-18-0).

The Hornets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (113.5).

Charlotte is 23-7 against the spread and 17-13 overall when it scores more than 113.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 28-45 4-7 40-34 Hornets 35-40 12-8 32-43

Hornets vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Hornets 113.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 16-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-7 19-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 17-13 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.3 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 14-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-9 20-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.