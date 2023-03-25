Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes (second in the conference at 46-16-8) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (fourth at 43-19-9), square off on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 26 goals against 25 goals given up. On 25 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (24.0%).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)

Hurricanes (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.2)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 46-16-8 overall and 12-8-20 in overtime games.

Carolina has 44 points (19-3-6) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored two goals in 11 games this season (3-5-3 record, nine points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 49 times, and are 41-4-4 in those games (to record 86 points).

In the 18 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 16-2-0 record (32 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 38-14-4 (80 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Hurricanes went 6-2-2 in those contests (14 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 3.44 7th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.73 7th 3rd 34.9 Shots 31.6 15th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 29.4 6th 18th 20.9% Power Play % 25.7% 2nd 2nd 83.9% Penalty Kill % 80.8% 12th

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

