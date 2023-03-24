The Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on March 24 has four games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 3 LSU and No. 2 Utah. For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch

No. 9 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Villanova Wildcats

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location: Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs Villanova

TV: ESPN

No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers vs. No. 2 Utah Utes

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location: Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch LSU vs Utah

TV: ESPN

No. 6 Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch Colorado vs Iowa

TV: ESPN

No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 5 Louisville Cardinals

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch Ole Miss vs Louisville