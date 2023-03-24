The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -14.5 227.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 42 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 227.5 points.

Charlotte has a 228.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.0 more point than this game's point total.

So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 34-40-0 record against the spread.

The Hornets have come away with 15 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +750.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has an 11.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 36 49.3% 113.9 225 113.4 230.8 224.3 Hornets 42 56.8% 111.1 225 117.4 230.8 229.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Hornets' last 10 games have gone over the total.

This season, Charlotte is 14-22-0 at home against the spread (.389 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-18-0 ATS (.526).

The Hornets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Mavericks give up (113.4).

When it scores more than 113.4 points, Charlotte is 22-7 against the spread and 16-13 overall.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 28-44 1-0 40-33 Hornets 34-40 0-0 32-42

Hornets vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Hornets 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 16-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-7 19-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-13 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 14-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-9 20-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-11

