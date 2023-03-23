The Carolina Hurricanes (46-15-8), coming off a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers, host the New York Rangers (41-20-10) at PNC Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Rangers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in their most recent outing.

The Hurricanes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests, putting up 31 goals while giving up 24 in that time. On 26 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (34.6%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we think will come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Rangers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-140)

Hurricanes (-140) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.3)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 46-15-8 overall and 12-8-20 in overtime games.

In the 27 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-2-6 record (good for 44 points).

Looking at the five times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-2-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has finished 3-5-3 in the 11 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).

The Hurricanes are 41-4-4 in the 49 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 86 points).

In the 18 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 16-2-0 to record 32 points.

In the 55 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 38-13-4 (80 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 10 times, and went 6-2-2 (14 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 12th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.34 11th 2nd 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 3rd 34.9 Shots 31.8 15th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 29.4 7th 16th 21.2% Power Play % 23% 9th 3rd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 79.9% 14th

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

